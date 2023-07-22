Key Financial Inc Boosts Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Key Financial Inc lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 6.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,966 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Altria Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 404,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,248,000 after purchasing an additional 6,324 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Altria Group by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Altria Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,711,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,690,000 after purchasing an additional 89,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth $498,000. 58.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO stock opened at $45.60 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $40.35 and a one year high of $51.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.98 and a 200-day moving average of $45.62.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.01). Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.90%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

