Key Financial Inc Acquires 1,111 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the quarter. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $396,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $33.32 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $25.13 and a 12 month high of $33.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

