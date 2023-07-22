Keeler THomas Management LLC Takes Position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Keeler THomas Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 90.8% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 1,270.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000.

NYSEARCA FNDE traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 571,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,331. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.38. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a twelve month low of $22.97 and a twelve month high of $27.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.75.

Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

