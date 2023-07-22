Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 3,749 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Keeler THomas Management LLC cut its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,756 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,749 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 2.4% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% during the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $127,592,000 after purchasing an additional 60,300 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $875,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNH traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $506.53. The stock had a trading volume of 2,887,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,687,095. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $471.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.66. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $445.68 and a 1 year high of $558.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $479.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $485.01.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.22. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.72% and a net margin of 6.06%. The business had revenue of $92.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 33.65%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $592.00 to $572.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $549.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, SVB Securities decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $583.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total value of $822,566.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,844 shares of company stock valued at $5,850,265 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.