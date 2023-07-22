Keeler THomas Management LLC Sells 1,461 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Keeler THomas Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 18.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,408 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 1,461 shares during the quarter. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce by 237.4% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 722 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the first quarter valued at about $329,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,767 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,519 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,248 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 35,375 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Salesforce from $145.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Salesforce from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Salesforce from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Salesforce Trading Down 0.0 %

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total transaction of $3,520,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,849,517,671.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total transaction of $100,128.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,201,384.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.71, for a total value of $3,520,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,401,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,849,517,671.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 973,248 shares of company stock valued at $206,391,157 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $228.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,529,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,590,034. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $222.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 600.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.34 and a 12-month high of $238.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $214.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.