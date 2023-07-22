Keeler THomas Management LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Keeler THomas Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,682 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Textron by 129.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in Textron by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Textron in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TXT shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Textron in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Vertical Research downgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Textron in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Textron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.57.

Textron Stock Performance

Shares of Textron stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.63. 1,024,483 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,315,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Textron Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.03 and a 1 year high of $76.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.70, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.57.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.10. Textron had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Textron’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

Textron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.98%.

About Textron

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.