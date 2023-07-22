Keeler THomas Management LLC Invests $803,000 in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Keeler THomas Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $803,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 50,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 7,920 shares in the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 59,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. LTG Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. LTG Capital LLC now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 54,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $79.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,253. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.07 and a 52-week high of $82.79. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.69.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

