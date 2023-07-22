Keeler THomas Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Keeler THomas Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,889 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,063 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.5% of Keeler THomas Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Keeler THomas Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $52.63. 51,284,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,712,438. The firm has a market cap of $214.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.33. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.99.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CSCO shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.95.

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.