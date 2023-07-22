Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Sells 207,675 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP reduced its position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 36.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,865 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 207,675 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned about 0.17% of Sunrun worth $7,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 336,070 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after acquiring an additional 65,338 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 859.0% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 224,535 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 201,122 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 28,159 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 21,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sunrun by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 21,643 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In other news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total value of $34,575.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Sunrun news, CEO Mary Powell sold 1,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.56, for a total transaction of $34,575.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 415,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,300,728.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeanna Steele sold 2,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $40,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 251,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,721,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 129,499 shares of company stock worth $2,456,605 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Down 1.4 %

RUN stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.34. 7,292,760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.90 and a beta of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.82. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.55 and a 1 year high of $39.13.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($1.08). The company had revenue of $589.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.78 million. Sunrun had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 0.28%. Sunrun’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.42) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RUN has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $27.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.25.

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Further Reading

