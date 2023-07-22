Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Raises Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 0.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,021,428 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Enbridge comprises about 2.3% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP owned 0.10% of Enbridge worth $77,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Enbridge stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.40. 2,359,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,394,012. The stock has a market cap of $75.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.59. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.02 and a 52-week high of $45.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.92 and its 200 day moving average is $38.48.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 10.23%. Analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 295.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on ENB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

Further Reading

