Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Makes New $3.27 Million Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,010 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in First Solar by 677.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,284 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after purchasing an additional 63,855 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 6,057 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 94.0% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 26,020 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,898,000 after acquiring an additional 12,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Solar by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Solar alerts:

Insider Activity at First Solar

In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.31, for a total transaction of $573,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,772 shares in the company, valued at $6,597,707.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total value of $562,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,939.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,430 shares of company stock valued at $13,561,727. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

First Solar Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of First Solar from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $232.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $189.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup raised shares of First Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of First Solar from $230.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.12.

NASDAQ FSLR traded down $0.59 on Friday, hitting $197.91. 1,327,148 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,365,580. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $196.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $190.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.46 and a beta of 1.36. First Solar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.08 and a twelve month high of $232.00.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.59). First Solar had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $548.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $716.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.41) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Solar Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FSLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.