Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Invests $265,000 in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:CTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 69.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund by 9.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,636 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund in the first quarter worth about $255,000.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,691 shares of ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.67 per share, with a total value of $349,274.97. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 946,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,906,277.38. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have bought a total of 184,842 shares of company stock valued at $5,576,854 in the last quarter.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Trading Down 0.1 %

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:CTR traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,415. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.88.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This is an increase from ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 160.29%.

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Company Profile

ClearBridge MLP and Midstream Total Return Fund Inc is an open ended equity mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

