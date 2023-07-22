Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP Has $40.98 Million Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lowered its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 424,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Duke Energy comprises 1.2% of Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $40,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 100,433.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $808,123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,838,811 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 519.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,797,605 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $391,115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,184,331 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 83.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,097,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $421,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,023 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 19,064.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,377,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $141,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Duke Energy by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,018,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,031,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.82.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,694,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,926,788. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.43. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $83.76 and a 52 week high of $113.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $7.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.89% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.15%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

