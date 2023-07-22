K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF) Price Target Cut to C$11.50

K92 Mining (OTCMKTS:KNTNF – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$12.00 to C$11.50 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

K92 Mining Stock Performance

KNTNF stock opened at $4.67 on Friday. K92 Mining has a fifty-two week low of $4.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.18.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. The company's mineral properties include the Kainantu gold mine project that covers an area of 836.8 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea; and the Blue Lake gold-copper porphyry deposit located in the southwest of the Kora and Judd intrusion.

