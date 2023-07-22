Juniper Networks Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors purchased 2,754 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the average volume of 1,622 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on JNPR. BNP Paribas began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Juniper Networks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.00.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Juniper Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Juniper Networks stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a 1 year low of $25.18 and a 1 year high of $34.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.21.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

Juniper Networks ( NYSE:JNPR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 11.82%. On average, research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.52%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total value of $182,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 931,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,143,793.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Juniper Networks news, Director Anne Delsanto sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total value of $28,089.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $940,763.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.14, for a total transaction of $182,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 931,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,143,793.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,700 shares of company stock valued at $829,719 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Juniper Networks

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Juniper Networks by 91.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,094 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Free Report)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.