JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Sold by HHM Wealth Advisors LLC

HHM Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of HHM Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.65% of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 672,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 469,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,474,000 after buying an additional 33,833 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,137,000 after buying an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Quantitative Advantage LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 192,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after buying an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after buying an additional 64,100 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPUS traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $100.48. The company had a trading volume of 6,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,736. The firm has a market cap of $522.49 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $85.37 and a 1 year high of $102.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.10.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.