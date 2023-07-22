JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kuehne + Nagel International (OTCMKTS:KHNGY – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Kuehne + Nagel International from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Kuehne + Nagel International in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an underweight rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $290.00.

Kuehne + Nagel International Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kuehne + Nagel International stock opened at $61.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.91. Kuehne + Nagel International has a 52-week low of $39.39 and a 52-week high of $63.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Kuehne + Nagel International Increases Dividend

Kuehne + Nagel International ( OTCMKTS:KHNGY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.19. Kuehne + Nagel International had a return on equity of 60.20% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Kuehne + Nagel International will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $1.9891 per share. This is a positive change from Kuehne + Nagel International’s previous dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.29%. Kuehne + Nagel International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.01%.

About Kuehne + Nagel International

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through Sea Logistics, Air Logistics, Road Logistics, and Contract Logistics segments. It provides less-than-container load, reefer and project logistics, cargo insurance, full container shipping solutions, and customs clearance services.

