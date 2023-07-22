JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BBAG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 908,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 174% from the previous session’s volume of 331,888 shares.The stock last traded at $46.13 and had previously closed at $46.37.
JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.18.
About JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF
The JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (BBAG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to investment grade, USD-denominated debt securities from government and corporate issuers. The fund may invest in securities of any maturity.
