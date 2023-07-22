Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Takes $267,000 Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,420 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UBER. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $580,568,000. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after acquiring an additional 19,260,000 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,754.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,808,165 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $242,556,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955,565 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $178,126,000. Finally, Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $155,008,000. 73.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $44.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.31.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

UBER stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.23. 20,181,244 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,011,385. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.55. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $47.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.30, a PEG ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 43.94% and a negative net margin of 9.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 12,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total value of $473,162.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,879,237.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 238,143 shares of company stock worth $10,798,399. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

