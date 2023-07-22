Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 87 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 1.5% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prostatis Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Prostatis Group LLC now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOT stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $211.23. 70,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 143,741. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $163.55 and a fifty-two week high of $215.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $200.19 and its 200-day moving average is $194.38. The company has a market cap of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

