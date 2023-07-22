Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 4,240 Shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lessened its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,240 shares during the period. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF accounts for 2.0% of Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned about 0.20% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $2,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 292.9% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,014. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57 and a beta of 0.93. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12 month low of $40.65 and a 12 month high of $52.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $49.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.13.

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

