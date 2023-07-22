Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Sells 2,980 Shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC reduced its holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:FINX – Free Report) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,980 shares during the quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FINX. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 12,638 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF by 153.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 24,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X FinTech Thematic ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of FINX traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.02. The stock had a trading volume of 68,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,638. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.82 and its 200 day moving average is $20.86. Global X FinTech Thematic ETF has a 12-month low of $18.35 and a 12-month high of $27.42. The company has a market capitalization of $428.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.051 dividend. This is a positive change from Global X FinTech Thematic ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th.

The Global X FinTech ETF (FINX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Fintech Thematic index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed markets that derive significant revenues from providing financial technology products and services. FINX was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

