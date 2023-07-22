Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 3,693 American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG)

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF (BATS:FDG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC owned approximately 0.16% of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Empire Financial Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $397,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 14,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS FDG traded down $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.69. 3,872 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $161.11 million, a P/E ratio of 30.28 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.08.

American CenturyFocused Dynamic Growth ETF Profile

The American Century Focused Dynamic Growth ETF (FDG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of mid- and large-cap growth companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model.

