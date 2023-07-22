Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $10.70-$10.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $10.70-10.80 EPS.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $170.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $442.28 billion, a PE ratio of 35.60, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 99.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $164.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.40.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 40.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth about $328,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 1,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Finally, Davis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

