JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Sells $3,027,000.00 in Stock

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Director Frederic Simon sold 100,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $3,027,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,159,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at $156,176,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Frederic Simon also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, July 12th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, June 14th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.12, for a total transaction of $1,220,400.00.
  • On Wednesday, May 17th, Frederic Simon sold 45,000 shares of JFrog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.26, for a total transaction of $1,001,700.00.

JFrog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FROG opened at $28.94 on Friday. JFrog Ltd. has a 1-year low of $17.11 and a 1-year high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 0.52. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.19.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $79.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JFrog Ltd. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FROG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JFrog has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.80.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 192.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,202,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,643,000 after purchasing an additional 790,473 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JFrog by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 956,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,400,000 after purchasing an additional 344,707 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the first quarter valued at $1,626,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JFrog during the fourth quarter valued at $1,000,000. Institutional investors own 53.71% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration and continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance; and JFrog Advanced Security, an binary scanning solution that offers secrets detection, contextual analysis, IaC scanning, container scanning, and others.

