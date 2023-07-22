Jefferies Financial Group Lowers Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Price Target to $156.00

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Progressive from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Progressive from $123.00 to $106.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Progressive from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $142.13.

PGR opened at $124.39 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $129.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.98. The company has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 52 week low of $110.04 and a 52 week high of $149.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.70%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

