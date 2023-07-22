Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Sells 7,973 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,973 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,773,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,878,543,000 after purchasing an additional 5,638,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $277,618,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $215,742,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $154,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Junto Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $52,786,000. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Price Performance

NYSE HIG opened at $74.13 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.17 and a 52 week high of $79.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The company had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on HIG shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.46.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

