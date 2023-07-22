Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 11,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,654 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 201.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 172.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Allegro MicroSystems by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ALGM stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The company has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.61 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.36. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $53.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $240.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 19.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ALGM shares. Barclays upped their target price on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research began coverage on Allegro MicroSystems in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Allegro MicroSystems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.