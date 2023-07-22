Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $837,000 in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Barrett Business Services as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $858,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $289,000. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 4,550 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in Barrett Business Services during the 4th quarter worth $131,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 7,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Thomas J. Carley sold 1,359 shares of Barrett Business Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.01, for a total value of $116,887.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,231.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Barrett Business Services Stock Performance

BBSI opened at $90.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.88 and a 200-day moving average of $89.48. The company has a market capitalization of $615.94 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.34. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.94 and a 1-year high of $100.85.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 27.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.94%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Barrett Business Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Barrett Business Services Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.

