Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $741,000 in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities analysts recently commented on AMLX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.
Insider Transactions at Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $41.93.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Profile
Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amylyx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.