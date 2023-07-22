Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $741,000 in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMLX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Amylyx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 92.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AMLX shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Amylyx Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.17.

In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $347,343.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,050,345.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Patrick D. Yeramian sold 11,965 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total value of $347,343.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 208,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,050,345.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO James M. Frates sold 32,500 shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total value of $875,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,499,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMLX opened at $22.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of -1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.93. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.80 and a 12 month high of $41.93.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.35 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of treatment for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) and neurodegenerative diseases. The company's products include RELYVRIO, a dual UPR-Bax apoptosis inhibitor composed of sodium phenylbutyrate and taurursodiol for the treatment of ALS in adults in the United States and marketed as ALBRIOZA for the treatment of ALS in Canada.

