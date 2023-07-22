Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $713,000 in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Herc by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Herc by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Herc by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,202 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Herc by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 28,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,238,000. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Herc alerts:

Insider Transactions at Herc

In other news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of HRI stock opened at $133.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.13. Herc Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $93.97 and a one year high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.27. Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.23%. The business had revenue of $740.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.30 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 EPS for the current year.

Herc Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HRI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.00.

Herc Profile

(Free Report)

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Herc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.