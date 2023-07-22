Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $591,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 107.0% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $171.68 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $161.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.26. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $142.48 and a 1-year high of $178.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

