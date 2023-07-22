Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Invests $337,000 in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,017 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,056 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 78,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,949,000 after acquiring an additional 30,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 195.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,408,000 after acquiring an additional 75,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Price Performance

NYSE GPC opened at $156.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $161.51 and its 200 day moving average is $166.03. The company has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.91. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $141.90 and a fifty-two week high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.10. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on GPC. Northcoast Research began coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $190.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wedbush cut their price target on Genuine Parts from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Genuine Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Insider Activity at Genuine Parts

In other Genuine Parts news, insider Randall P. Breaux bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $149.44 per share, with a total value of $74,720.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 20,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,957.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

