Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Has $821,000 Stock Holdings in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Enova International worth $821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ENVA. Denali Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 50.9% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 92,872 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 31,319 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 13.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 46,568 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after buying an additional 5,461 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 12.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $835,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 53.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 20,678 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enova International by 934.1% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 14,818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ENVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enova International from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enova International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Enova International from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th.

ENVA opened at $55.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.16. Enova International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.66 and a fifty-two week high of $57.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.55.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $483.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.31 million. Enova International had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 17.98%. Research analysts expect that Enova International, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Enova International news, CFO Steven E. Cunningham sold 5,599 shares of Enova International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $251,955.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 177,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,982,235. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Enova International, Inc operates as a financial services company with online lending that serves small businesses and consumers who are underserved by traditional banks. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

