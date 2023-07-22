Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,086,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $418,733,000 after buying an additional 66,283 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,891,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,357,000 after buying an additional 160,832 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,003,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,841,000 after buying an additional 57,270 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 183.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,972,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $167,214,000 after buying an additional 1,277,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,453,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,257,000 after buying an additional 30,493 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CRUS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.82.

Shares of CRUS opened at $77.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 0.96. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.94 and a twelve month high of $111.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.97.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $372.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.32 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 18.07%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

