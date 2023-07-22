Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 67,132 U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 67,132 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 0.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,962,148 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $141,934,000 after acquiring an additional 107,466 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,443,977 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $70,562,000 after acquiring an additional 422,719 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,907,353 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,842,000 after acquiring an additional 149,255 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,825,633 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after acquiring an additional 269,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,863,325 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,792,000 after acquiring an additional 180,666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLCA has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price target on U.S. Silica from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

U.S. Silica Price Performance

Shares of SLCA stock opened at $13.08 on Friday. U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.36 and a twelve month high of $15.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The mining company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.18. U.S. Silica had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $442.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Silica Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for the manufacturing of glass products.

