Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 950 Shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES)

Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVES – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 36,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AVES opened at $44.80 on Friday. Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF has a one year low of $36.71 and a one year high of $46.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $270.59 million, a PE ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF Profile

The Avantis Emerging Markets Value ETF (AVES) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund of emerging market equities with lower prices relative to their book values. AVES was launched on Sep 28, 2021 and is managed by American Century Investments.

