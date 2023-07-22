ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target Raised to $113.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) had its price target upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $106.00 to $113.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of ITT from $97.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ITT from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of ITT from $98.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $107.17.

ITT Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE ITT opened at $98.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.87. ITT has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $98.65. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.46.

ITT Dividend Announcement

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $777.24 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that ITT will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ITT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITT. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $106,328,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,598,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in ITT by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 846,115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $73,020,000 after buying an additional 487,044 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in ITT in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,055,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in ITT in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,172,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

ITT Company Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Featured Stories

