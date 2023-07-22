Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Update

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.
ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.
In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
ITRI opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.70 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
