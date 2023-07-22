Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Short Interest Update

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a decrease of 14.2% from the June 15th total of 1,550,000 shares. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 311,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Itron from $52.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Itron from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Itron from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.89.

Get Itron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Itron

In other Itron news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $461,023.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $641,733.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Itron

Itron Price Performance

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Itron in the second quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in shares of Itron by 98,060.6% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,337,460 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $240,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,334,060 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itron by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 29,270 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Itron by 210.9% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,298 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 11,056 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Itron by 12.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.06% of the company’s stock.

ITRI opened at $75.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.70 and a beta of 1.34. Itron has a fifty-two week low of $39.38 and a fifty-two week high of $76.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.38. Itron had a negative net margin of 1.24% and a positive return on equity of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $494.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Itron’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itron will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Itron

(Get Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.