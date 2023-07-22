iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 402,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 135,960 shares.The stock last traded at $45.81 and had previously closed at $45.93.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.81.

Get iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRGF. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 41,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 147,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 3,365.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 557,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,820,000 after purchasing an additional 540,929 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 14,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 494.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 506,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,983,000 after acquiring an additional 421,130 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.