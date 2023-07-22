iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 402,186 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 196% from the previous session’s volume of 135,960 shares.The stock last traded at $45.81 and had previously closed at $45.93.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.51 and its 200 day moving average is $41.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $480,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 104,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the period. Finally, Plancorp LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,039,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,223,000 after buying an additional 86,069 shares during the period.

About iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

