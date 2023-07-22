iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,479 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 94.7% during the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 78.6% during the fourth quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $194.46 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $201.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $183.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $182.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

