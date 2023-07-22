iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

1900 Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,047 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.5% of 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. 1900 Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $51,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.92. 2,723,881 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.61 and its 200 day moving average is $124.98. The firm has a market cap of $31.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

