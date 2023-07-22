iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Acquired by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,265 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $1,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MTUM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 1,777.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,521,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651,221 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4,447.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,542,000 after buying an additional 647,011 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 353.8% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 590,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,945,000 after buying an additional 460,113 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 507,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,073,000 after buying an additional 245,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,830,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,549,000 after buying an additional 125,724 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:MTUM opened at $145.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a one year low of $81.37 and a one year high of $113.60.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

