iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Shares Purchased by Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 71.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,423 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,263 shares during the quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. 55.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,109,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,876. The company has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.71 and a fifty-two week high of $98.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.92.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.9529 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

