iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 28,679,454 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 12,129,785 shares.The stock last traded at $50.39 and had previously closed at $50.70.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.75.

Get iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 65.7% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 569.6% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $40,000.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.