iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,009,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 1,805,423 shares.The stock last traded at $115.28 and had previously closed at $115.97.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.15.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/17 – 7/21
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.