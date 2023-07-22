iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,009,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 122% from the previous session’s volume of 1,805,423 shares.The stock last traded at $115.28 and had previously closed at $115.97.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.15.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.2221 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. This is a positive change from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

About iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 127,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,719,000 after buying an additional 1,124 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 50,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,872,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,330,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 23,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,758,000 after purchasing an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 25,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,951 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.