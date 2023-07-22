iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC

Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,697 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.35. The stock had a trading volume of 605,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,249. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $96.04 and a twelve month high of $102.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.96.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.