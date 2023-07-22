Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Posts Earnings Results

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Isabella Bank had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm had revenue of $23.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 million.

Isabella Bank Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ISBA traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,411. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.41. Isabella Bank has a 52-week low of $19.13 and a 52-week high of $26.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $163.10 million, a P/E ratio of 7.27 and a beta of -0.04.

Isabella Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from Isabella Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.15%. Isabella Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.46%.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

