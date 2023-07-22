Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 1,979 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,552 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,979 shares during the period. Charter Communications makes up approximately 1.1% of Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $2,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Charter Communications by 536.8% during the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CHTR shares. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $394.47. 3,229,085 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,141,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $359.75. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $297.66 and a 52-week high of $493.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.99% and a net margin of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.90 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.47 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

Featured Articles

